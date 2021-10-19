Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Traditional Rulers In Imo

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM
Two traditional rulers have been shot dead in Njaba, Imo state on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.
POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Njaba local Government Headquarters where the traditional rulers were having a meeting and shot two of them dead.
Eyewitness reports reveal that the two rulers killed were simply identified as ‘Eze Okwudor’ and ‘Ihebinowerre’.
