Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Traditional Rulers In Imo

Two traditional rulers have been shot dead in Njaba, Imo state on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Njaba local Government Headquarters where the traditional rulers were having a meeting and shot two of them dead.

Eyewitness reports reveal that the two rulers killed were simply identified as ‘Eze Okwudor’ and ‘Ihebinowerre’.



