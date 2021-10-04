Unknown Gunmen’s Car Spoils On The Road In Anambra (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This is what unknown gunmen did when their car spoiled on the road and they abandoned it and snatched another person’s car and fled.

https://youtube.com/shorts/DHBKHLWMd70?feature=share

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iiU7e3alpw

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: