UNN First Year Student To Be Expelled For Twerking In Bikini (Pictures, Video)

UNN First Year Student To Be Expelled For Twerking In Bikini During A Challenge In Campus (Photos, Video)

A University of Nigeria Nsukka Nsukka (UNN) 100l student, identified as Obi Mirabel, from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS), has gone viral online for removing her clothes while dancing, IgbereTV reports.

Reports have it that the UNN fresher was dancing during an awareness event that took place in the school’s female hostel known as Akpabio.

In other, for her to win the challenge, she decided to remove her cloth.

And yes the act made her win the challenge. A ten thousand naira reward was given to her.

But things turned around as the video went viral online and got the attention of the school authorities.

In response, the University’s Dean of Student’s Affairs vowed to not only expel the student but also prosecute her.



https://www.facebook.com/108222241475748/posts/187144776916827/

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSBYPVh0-xg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...