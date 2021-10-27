Update: ‘I’m Not Aborting The Baby, But I’ve To Travel Far Away From Home’

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6821339/girlfriend-pregnant-please-me-im

And there was a voice, and he said to me; you’re about to become a daddy.. And i said to him, i my really ready for this?

*What do i know about being a dad?

*Don’t even know the duties of a dad,

*Don’t even know the responsibilities of a dad,

I told him i’ve lost everything i had,

& he told me, what ever will be will be.

I told him, you are wrong, how true is that statement, when what would have been, has now seized to be.

Does one have to wake up every moning suffering?

i wish i could turn back the hands of time, it seems like someone is sitting down on me.

And now, i had to enter my room through the windows. Repeating one song over & over again.

i can’t even eat nor drink water now, & i’m very hungry.

I’ve tried to read some funny stories on nairaland if it could put that litle smile on me, but it did not.

where can i start from here, how can i prepare for my mistakes, how can i avoid that wrong decison? It really got me down, and there is no one to take me back up.

*this is my song*

.

.

.

……..!

