Update: ‘My Experience Traveling By Air For The First Time’

This is an update to the previous thread here:

https://www.nairaland.com/6783357/traveling-air-first-time/7#106420545

So i boarded my plane this morning and i can say it was a great experience thanks to all your contributions and tips. Lemme start like this, I woke up so early as my flight was at 8:25 since it’s my first time i needed to play safe to avoid stories that touch i didn’t give my village people a chance in that aspect.

I arrived at the airport few minutes to 7 and by 7:10 i was done checking in and ready for boarding (I didn’t expect it to be so fast and smooth tho)

That was how i started pressing my phone and carefully paying attention to the announcements that one could barely hear. (I think airports need to do better as some of us no dey understand that kind accents) They can just past the announcement on a screen for people to read, anyways what do i know? maybe people have not missed flight as a result of that.

Ehen so while waiting, i was just observing everything, i saw one bros seated behind me so i walked up to him and confessed. “Bros no vex, na my first flight bdis, abeg if dem announce air peace flight to lagos just let me know” he smiled and said i shouldn’t worry. Few minutes later i heard the announcement naso i pack my things go join queue, kudos to air peace (unlike the other announcements i heard, they used one local accent to announce before the normal posh accent repeated the announcement so it was easy for me to know it’s time to board.

They did the normal thing and i was inside the plane naso i just dey look like village boy. i followed the suggestion by some good NLanders and watched how to fasten a plane seat belt so it was not an issue, i no disgrace my ancestors. except for the air hostess that was rude when i asked her for my seat everything went fine, i was so calm and composed like i’ve done this before. The plane took off and few minutes later we’re flying above the clouds i was just smiling all through then i felt a sharp pain in my left ear, boom i no dey hear well again. then i remembered i was told here, i just swallowed saliva and i’d regain my hearing, it continued through out the flight. some of the things i noticed through the flight was:

Majority of land, like 70 percent is uninhabited, i saw my knowledge of geography come into play as we ascend into the sky, i could easily identify all the different layers like atmosphere, lithosphere and the rest it was like we’re traveling to space, asin after all science no dey lie oo but above all God is the greatest. My experience helped me to believe God more, like he created all these things, he has the power to do anything so why even doubt him.

At some point during the flight, the plane was vibrating and turning anyhow lol but i didnt panic because i remembered nairalanders told me about it, i was seated by the window and stayed awake all through. Like 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot said “for those of you sitting by the right if you look by the window we are just flying over ibadan” naso i look and was like, oga i no see ibadan here ooo na just thick cloud i see.

That was how i landed in lagos around 10am and the weather was looking like 4pm nawao. i enjoyed my flight sha and i hope to do this again, but next time it should be canada not lagos.

