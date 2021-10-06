‘Update On My Oil Face & Pimples’ (Before & After Photos)

I want to appreciate everyone who helped in one way or the other:

I made a post last two week about my oily and pimples face seeking for help, whereby I got many responds from people on these forum tho many make Jest of me but that doesn’t change the fact that I needed help and i also got the help..

I don’t need to advertise any product here but if you’re facing same problem you can as while go through the comments on the post read carefully and select the one that will work for you..

If you take a look at the second picture you will see the black spots still left on my face whereby I still need help on how to remove the spots. for the oily face it’s not as much as before.



https://www.nairaland.com/6770379/how-stop-oily-face-control

