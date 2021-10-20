Users panic as Piggyvest loses N2 Billion to scam investors

PiggyVest users panic as platform loses N2 Billion investment.The savings and investment platform prides itself as a very secure online savings platform that makes saving possible by combining discipline plus flexibility to make you grow your savings according to reports collated by ENigeria Newspaper lost the huge sum to a fraudulent investment scheme advertised by Imagine Global Solution Limited.

An Instagram user who broke the news online days back alleged that Piggyvest and some other top organizations in Nigeria invested in Imagine Lenders managed by Bamise Ajetunmobi and his wife, Elizabeth who are now at large after disappearing with investors’ N22 billion.

The whistleblower on Instagram, @trapselena wrote: “Just like MMM, Muyiwa and Glory Osei, MBA, etc, another financial fraud couple have struck again. Nigerians will never learn.

Although in a swift response released through its verified social media page, Piggyvest quickly dismissed the trending report adding that its depositors’ funds were intact.

“Please note that Piggyvest will NEVER compromise the funds of any users in any way.

All our user funds remain safe and secure. No user funds have experienced any loss of any kind, nor will they experience anything of the kind,” the statement reads in part.

However the investment company failed to explain in its statement if it indeed made such a bad investment, its statement was not enough to calm panicked nerves.

The already building tension further heightened on Tuesday evening after the embattled company’s Instagram handle suddenly disappeared without explanation, causing many users to raise alarm, ENigeria Newspaper understands.

