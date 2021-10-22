Veteran Actress, Hilda Dokubo Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 53rd birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“Wondering what this is about?

Today I celebrate the goodness of God in my life.

It’s my birthday Just so you know I might be all over your timeline today.

I need you to see what I have been up to lately #Recreatingthewatersidegirl

Those who know me say i can be brutally truthful… well I am me and that’s it. Not boasting, truth is

My life is a testimony and I have tasteddmoni.

Anyways Welcome to the global day of me

Thank you”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVT6gnQIff5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...