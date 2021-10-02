Victim Of Festac Kidnap, Ogbuagu Kachi, Rescued, Reunites With Family (Pix)

…..CP Odumosu urge residents

Ogbuagu Kingsley Kachi who was kidnapped from the premises of a church at FESTAC Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State has been rescued and reunited with his family.

It would be recalled that Ogbuagu was kidnapped from his church premises on Sunday 26th September, 2021 around 11am by unknown gunmen in a Lexus.

The Commissioner of Police who spoke through CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command’s spokesperson, revealed that the victim who was kidnapped from the premises of a church at FESTAC Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State on Sunday 26th September, 2021 has been rescued.

While soliciting the support of the public, sister agencies and other strategic partners by giving prompt but actionable intelligence that would further decimate criminal elements and their nefarious activities in the state, Odumosu

appealed to members of the public to believe in police’s ability to protect them at all times”.

He assured residents that Lagos is safe and there was no need to panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where AVM Sikiru Smith (rtd) was abducted on 27th September, 2021″.

The statement read: “The assurance becomes imperative in view of the unnecessary alarm and concerns being raised on the social media about isolated security infractions in some parts of the state”.

“Operatives of the Command are being tactical so as not to jeopardize the lives of the AVM and the pastor. Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue them and arrest their abductors in due course”.

“The isolated incidents notwithstanding, Lagos State is, and will remain one of the safest states in Nigeria”, he added.

“To allay the fear of the people, therefore, the Command has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the State. The Commissioner of Police has given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility Policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them”.

“The Police Command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property among other duties, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties”.



