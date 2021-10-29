Victor Nnam Resigns As Enugu Commissioner For Lands Over Undue Interference (Pix)

PRESS STATEMENT

May I use this medium to inform my family, friends, associates, well wishers and the the General Public, that I have resigned my appointment as the Commissioner for Lands Enugu State.

The reason for my resignation is as a result of the removal of the PROFESSIONAL HODs UNDER ME ON PUNITIVE GROUND FOR SIMPLY DOING THEIR JOBS DILIGENTLY. As a technocrat and a HUMAN with CONSCIENCE, I CANNOT CONTINUE TO SERVE THE GOVERNMENT WHILE THOSE INNOCENT PROFESSIONALS ARE PUNISHED FOR DOING THEIR WORK.

I may have disappointed so many of my friends and well wishers who may think that I ought to still hang around but, THIS IS THE BEST DECISION FOR ME AND MY CONSCIENCE.

I sincerely and specially thank everyone who stood by me since the 2yrs I spent with this government, I assure you all that WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED.

Thank you all for all your supports

VCN

