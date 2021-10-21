Victor Osimhen Scores As Napoli Beat Legia Warsaw In Europa Conference League

Napoli 3-0 Legia Warsaw

Napoli claimed their first win in the UEFA Europa League group stages after defeating Legia Warsaw 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Serie A side had to wait until the 76th minute for the opening goal courtesy of Lorenzo Insigne, before Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano sealed the win in the final 10 minutes.

https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/world-news/categories/news/uefa-europa-league/uefa-europa-league-wrap-33/707372

Osimhen replaced Hirving Lozano in the 57th min.

⏱ 80 | GOOOOOOOOOOAL!�

Number two comes from @victorosimhen9 on the break! �

#NapoliLegia 2-0

#UEL

� #ForzaNapoliSempre

https://twitter.com/en_sscnapoli/status/1451287229091901472?t=aeh1LMXpo59uSLypP6I20w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...