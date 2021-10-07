Victor Osimhen Voted Serie A September Player Of The Month

Super eagle’s striker, Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A Player of the Month for September by the Italian Footballers’ Association, Newspremises has learned.

The Napoli’s player has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei this season following the arrival of manager Luciano Spalleti.

The Nigerian national reportedly scored seven goals in six appearances for Napoli in September.

Napoli also won all their four league games in September.

Manager Spalleti was also named Serie A Coach of the Month.

