Video Of A Ghanaian Female Student Smoking Hard Within School Premises Goes Viral

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSwMgVkv_Ws

A Senior high school female ghanaian student been seen in a viral video smoking weed with her male counterparts within school premises, Siggy reports.

Further, these secondary students were seen eating weed like biscuits as they cheer up the female student which appeared to be one of their girlfriend.

From all indications, the unidentified female student is a heavy smoker as she smoked the substance with ease.

The video which was shared on instagram by @Siggy.ng has drawn numerous reactions from internet users with many people to be worried about how wayward this generation have turned out.



https://siggy.ng/ghanaian-female-student-smoking-hard-within-school-premises-video/

