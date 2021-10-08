Video Of Chiwetalu Agu After His Release From Army Detention (Pics)

One of Nigeria’s highly respected veteran actors, Chiwetalu Agu, was recently arrested by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, October 7, for adorning an outfit with the Biafran flag on it.

As expected, there was outrage after the controversial arrest. Many Nigerians voiced out their displeasure about the incident and called for the man’s release. Chiwetalyu Agu has eventually been released.

He was released today October 8, after the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria mediated. Following his release, the actor was seen in this video flanked by colleagues.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZWKj4h4c6w[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...