Video Of Chiwetalu Agu Sharing Bread Moments Before His Arrest By Nigerian Army

Chinwetalu Agu Sharing Bread Moments Before His Arrest By Nigerian Army (Photos, Video)

Popular Nollywood actor was captured sharing loaves of bread to people before he was arrested by the Nigerian army, IgbereTV reports.

When he was arrested in Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra state on Thursday 7th October 2021, the Nollywood legend told men of the Nigerian Army that he was busy sharing bread worth ten thousand naira to the poor and not inciting violence as he was being accused of soliciting support for IPOB while wearing Biafra dress.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPzNjeKOjJ4

