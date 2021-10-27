Video Of Naira Marley Arriving Court Today For His Alleged Cyber Fraud Trial (Pix)

Cyber Fraud Case: Naira Marley’s Arrival At Court Today (Video)

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, this afternoon arrived the Federal High Court, Ikoyi for the continuation of his trial before the court, IgbereTV reports.

The singer is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, pleaded not guilty and was out on bail.

The EFCC alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different ATM cards to defraud their victims. The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed and used counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud others.

On Tuesday, October 26, the court listened to the testimony of a second prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, a mobile forensic expert with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was led in evidence by the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Anosike revealed how about 2,410 short messages were analysed from the iPhone of the defendant while also stating that different credit card numbers were extracted from the iPhone.

According to the witness, the Apple iPhone is a sophisticated device capable of storing a large volume of information, adding that it is the sim card that basically identifies users of applications such as WhatsApp.

The hearing was adjourned to today.

