“Virginity Doesn’t Guarantee A Successful Marriage” Is A Stupid Statement (Opinion)

So you had a bath, got dressed, sprayed perfume and walked out of the hostel to head to the class for lectures.

Then you meet someone dressed in rags with the most offensive smell ever. He says to you “being clean is not a guarantee for a successful graduate”.

That marks are not given for being clean doesn’t mean you should be a dirty pig. You being clean is for your own good, it’s healthy to be clean.

Is being dirty a guarantee to be a successful graduate?

Now, you can see where I am heading to. Being a virgin till marriage is a healthy lifestyle. Borehole doesn’t guarantee anything. Therefore, let virgins be free to virgins.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...