“Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War” – 2face Idibia Visits Soludo (Photos)

Famous Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia who is popularly known as Tu Baba or 2Face paid a visit to the APGA gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday 14th October.

The Anambra State gubernatorial elections is set to hold on the 6th of November 2021 and all candidates are set to contest in the polls.

Tu Baba visited Prof. Soludo in Awka, Anambra State together with his “Vote Not Fight: Election no be War” initiative

The popular Nigerian musician told Prof. Soludo that he was in Anambra State to preach to the people on the need for a peaceful and non-violent election.

Nevertheless, Tu Baba’s visit to Soludo may also mean that he (2face) has plans to start a political career.

Other celebrities such as Desmond Elliot have diverted into the political world, thus, it won’t be a surprise if Tu Baba does the same.

Visiting the APGA gubernatorial candidate may mean that he would likely start up his political career in the APGA party.

Prof. Soludo commended his gesture in trying to preach peace, unity to the Anambra people.

