Votes For Me Will Count – Maduka Says As Catholic Youth Organization Endorses Him

Anambra Guber: “Votes For Me Will Count”, As Catholic Youth Organization Endorse Maduka

Dr. Godwin Maduka, the governorship candidate of the Accord party in the Anambra guber election, has assured voters the that any vote cast for him during the elections will count.

He noted that gone are the days votes of voters during elections are hijacked by desperate and power hungry politicians, noting, that era is gone for good.

Speaking to Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria, Archdiocese of Onitsha today 30th October 2021 as part of wide consultations and campaign ahead of the election, Maduka, who has been rated among the frontline candidates in the election, said any vote cast for him will be protected.

“A vote for Maduka is a vote for victory. Be rest assured that your votes for me will be protected” he told the gathering amidst cheers from the youth crowd who pledged support to his aspiration.

The very excited youths led by the President General, Hon. Vincent Akuewulu (JP) also presented an award of excellence to the Accord Candidate to mark their recent silver Jubilee celebration while applauding him for his giant strides in his Hometown Umuchukwu in particular and Anambra in general.

Maduka is the only governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, who had travelled the nooks and crannies of Anambra state including the 326 wards across the State.

Despite the multitude of candidates taking part in the Governorship election, Maduka of the Accord party has been rated among the leading candidates who stand a chance to clinch victory in the race to Agu Awka.

