WAEC 2021 Main Examiners Co-ordination And Marking Of Scripts

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will next week commence the marking of answer scripts of over 1.5 million candidates, who sat for the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The coordination and marking of the school candidates’ answer scripts will start from Wednesday, October 20, to November 8, 2021.

WAEC would use 85 marking venues across the country, while e-marking venues are located in Lagos, Ibadan and Benin.

Qualification for appointing Examiners for The West African Examinations Council marking exercise

1. Possess a minimum of first degree or its equivalent in a field related to the subject he/she wishes to examine;

2. Have a minimum of two years post- NYSC teaching experience preferably a Senior Secondary School;

3. Possess thorough knowledge of the subject he/she wishes to examine;

4. He/She must be a person of high integrity.

Gate-crashers should go along with the original credentials to the marking centre for sighting and attach photocopies.

http://examiners.waecnigeria.org/currentexaminer/invite

