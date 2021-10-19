Wapi Pay Fighting Scandal: The Full Story

On Monday, October 18, Kenyans woke up to claims that Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu were involved in an altercation with female clients at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

It has now emerged that the two brothers who are entrepreneurs in financial technology recently landed over Sh200 million in seed capital to expand their start-up, Wapi Pay.

Wapi Pay provides a payments gateway for African businesses to receive and send money from Asia via mobile money platforms and bank accounts.

The duo was accused of attacking clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

The news was first reported on Monday, October 18 by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Eddie and Paul who are twins have been put at the centre of the fight that also involved two other ladies.

One of the assailants in a white t-shirt can be seen vandalising a Volkswagen in the hotel before joining a scuffle between two ladies and a man in a black t-shirt.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a DM sent to both Boniface and Edgar.



We were separating fighting ladies – Wapi Pay co-founders explain Ole Sereni scandal

Wapi Pay co-founders Eddie and Paul Ndichu have issued a statement regarding an altercation they were involved in at Ole Sereni Hotel over the weekend.

The statement released on Tuesday, October 19 claimed that the two brothers were separating a fight between two ladies at the hotel.

Below is the full statement.

We are aware of a video and news story circulating on social media regarding an altercation with Eddie and Paul Ndichu, the Company’s co-founder, at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday night.

We found the story distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values nor does it reflect those of Eddie and Paul.

Our understanding is that the allegations and video currently being shared on social media, albeit horrific and regrettable, do not depict the true events that transpired that night.

To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralize a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.

The matter has been reported to the police and DCl for further investigation and resolution . Pending this, we request restraint be exercised in potentially and unfairly spreading misinformation that has no factual basis.

At the moment, we cannot comment further on this matter as it is being handled by the appropriate authorities to ensure the truth prevails.

Wapi Pay co-founders, Paul and Eddie, want to use this medium to express their deepest regrets for the incident that occurred.

As one of the leading Kenyan – founded startup companies focused on delivering financial services innovation to the mass market, Wapi Pay is built on, and practices, a culture of respect for employees and customers and does not tolerate any form of discrimination or encourage any form of gender-based violence.

We appreciate your patience as we work through the proper resolution of the incident, and continue to uphold our values while remaining committed to serving our customers.

Our stakeholders are fully committed to its products and policies to transform remittances into global payments between Africa and Asia for its customers, merchants and businesses.

The statement has triggered backlash with Kenyans accusing the two brothers of lying about the incident.

Wahu Kagwi – it is evident that you’re oblivious of the contradictions in your statement!

you insinuate that neither you or your co-founders EDDIE & PAUL NDICHU tolerate gender based violence…yet the footage indicates otherwise. ..you also say your co-founders were neutralizing a fight…by slapping a Woman And vandalizing a car?

This is in no way an apology. This is a poor attempt to clear guilty, irresponsible and violent behavior.

Dear corporates and members of the public..we cannot in this day and age condone this kind of irresponsible entitled and desrespectful practices. May the law of Kenya prevail.



@kanzaki_kepple: “In light of the alleged assault on women by the founders of our portfolio company Wapi Pay, we Kepple Africa Ventures hereby announce that we have zero tolerance on such conduct and announce that we will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay.”

