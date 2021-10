So I met this lady and within a month I decided to tell her I’m going to see her Dad,and wants to settle with her, I said I was tired of the delays and search, she was all loving and nice, till one faithful afternoon she called to say she isn’t in, cos she doesn’t feel same way.

Me I jejely calm down and felt maybe she’s playing a game not to look too cheap.

She even suggested we become friends…

Did I bring up the marriage matter too fast?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...