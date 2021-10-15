Wasiu Alabi Pasuma Becomes A Grandfather As His Daughter Gives Birth (Photos)

Fuji artiste Wasiu Alabi pasuma has displayed his joy at the arrival of his daughter’s baby. Congrats to the Legend and his family.

In his words;

Nothing can be so fulfilling like seeing your kids turning teens, adults and by extension parents

it’s such a rare form of blessings which cant just be quantified or measured by ANYTHING, but with that real sense of accomplishment in life and our individual journeys

Grandpa status is another phase of it all, just as large, extensive it breeds family ties and empires

I feel so blessed and forever thankful to GOD for everything! I’m such a proud GRANDPA

Congratulations to the parents

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8MI0GpNFhc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBPecRogue/?utm_medium=copy_link

