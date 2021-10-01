Watch The Installation Process Of Innoson New Automated Plant Nnewi (Video, Photos)

Watch the installation process of a new automated vehicle manufacturing plant at Innoson Vehicles plant in Nnewi. This automated machine can produce the body of a vehicle in less than 10mins and it’s actually one of the latest technology you can find anywhere in the world.

Innoson is investing heavily in procuring automated machines for its car productions. And the truth is that what you’re seeing so far is just the scratch.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10222416291730817&id=1074235180

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ2MITeeQmU

