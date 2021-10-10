Watch The Moment Tyson Fury Knocked Down Wilder In The Final Round (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7Jj_bw05WU

Moment British boxer, Tyson Fury knocked out American, Deontay Wilder to retain his Heavyweight, Ring Magazine and Lineal belts.

� @btsport

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU1g_uuAgDP/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: