Watford Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Live)

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes neither he or Alisson Becker will be available to play against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian duo are in action on Friday evening against Uruguay, with their World Cup qualifier set to kick-off at 1:30am BST.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, take on the Hornets at 12:30pm and are facing a task on their hands to have the pair in the starting-eleven to face Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Liverpool are set to be without Alisson Becker and Fabinho for their trip to Watford this weekend, but the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold could give the Reds a timely boost in one particular department.

The Scouse full-back was absent against Manchester City and FC Porto before the international break having suffered from a groin problem, but he’s now available for selection after re-joining training.

