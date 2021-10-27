We Carefully Selected 27 New Commissioners To Enhance Life Of Abians – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said the 27 new Commissioners in the state were carefully selected to support the administration’s drive of enhancing the life of Abians, ABN TV reports.

The governor had on Tuesday sworn in the new Commissioners with a charge on them to work for the socio-political and economic renaissance of Abia.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony at the Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed that his administration is on its final lap, adding that the desire of the Government to complete ongoing projects and possibly embark on new ones and charged the new appointees to be active players in the socio-political and economic renaissance of the state, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka said in a statement.

The release partly reads, “While warning that there is nothing juicy in the appointments, the Governor cautioned those whose agenda is to line their pockets that they will be disappointed and challenged them to see their appointments as calls to duty.

“He assured that Government will substantially provide them with the resources to work with, but also admonished them to leverage their connections and wealth of experience in moving their various ministries forward.

“Governor Ikpeazu advised them to remain loyal to the Government as those found wanting will be shown the way out.

“He also implored them to keep in touch with their localities as Government will be relying on them to galvanize support from the grassroot.

“Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barrister Eze Chikamnayo thanked the Governor for the privilege to be part of the State Executive Council and assured that they will not let the Government and Abians down.

“The new Commissioners and their portfolios are;

Mazi Donatus Okorie – Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural development,

Mr Ndom Godwin -Boundary Matters,

Chief Okezie Erondu, Ministry of Science and Technology, Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji, Ministry of Agriculture, Pascal Karibe Ojigwe, Ministry of Sports, Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, Ministry of Industry, Promotions and Development, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Barr.Charles Esonu – Ministry of Youth Development,

Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Ministry of Housing, Hon. Monday Ejiegbu – Parastatals,

Deaconess Rose Urenta- Ministry of Women Affairs, Chief Kingsley Imaga, Ministry of Public Utilities, Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu – Establishment and Training, Barr. Chijioke Mark, Post-Basic Education,



