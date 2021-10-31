We Will Develop Nigeria As We Did Before – PDP Chairman

Newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu, says the party if elected in 2023 will develop Nigeria as it did when it was in power for 16 years.

“We will move ahead to develop this country. We did it before. We are going to do it again. I want to thank the governors,” Mr Ayu said during his thank-you speech.

Mr Ayu, who was the consensus candidate at the party’s 2021 national convention in Abuja, got 3,426 affirmative votes out of the total 3,511 accredited voters.

He told Nigerians PDP was back to take over and “develop” the country, adding “PDP will come back to unite our people, put them together, north and south, east and west.”



