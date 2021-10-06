Welcome To Balneario, The Dubai Of Brazil (Photos, Video)

This place called Balneario is located in the southern state of Brazil called Santa Catarina, the place looks just like Dubai, and here is more about the place below.

Balneário Camboriú is a major beach resort city in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina. The city, with its steep hills dropping down to the sea, is popular amongst South Americans. The main ocean boulevard is called Avenida Atlântica (Atlantic Avenue). Balneário Camboriú is famous for the cable car which (uniquely in the world) links the city’s central beach and the beach of Laranjeiras. The city is located 10 km (6.2 mi) south of the city of Itajaí, 96 km (60 mi) south of the city of Joinville, and 80 km (50 mi) north of the state capital, Florianópolis. The city has a population of 145,796 (2020 census office estimate), which swells to over one million in the summer.

In a story published in late February 2012 by Forbes magazine, about the ascent of electronic music in Brazil, Balneário Camboriú was presented as “the capital of e-music” in the country. According to Forbes, Balneário Camboriú is the home to the two best clubs in Brazil, the Warung club and the Green Valley club, which the publication claims to make up to $1.6 million per night. In 2012, the famous nightclub Space opened an affiliate in the city, the Space B. Camboriú.The city is also known by the nickname “Brazilian Dubai”, due to its high number of skyscrapers and affluent tourists.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq6pNRfDyfM

https://www.walkbrazil4k.com/2021/10/welcome-to-balneario-brazil-dubai-of.html?m=1

