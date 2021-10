I proposed love to this lady, and she said

She is sorry but she can’t return the love

I asked if she loves me but she said NO but she likes me

I asked if I should forget about her and she said, ‘ Let’s be friends, anything can happen’

What should a guy do In this kinda situation? Thanks

