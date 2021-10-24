‘What A Teenager In Keke Said That Inspired Hope In Me For The Future’

What A Teenager In A Keke Said That Inspired Hope In Me For The Future

It was a girl I came across in a keke a couple of years back, who was on school uniform and on her way back from school, but to my greatest surprise she asked for permission to share the Word of God with me.

It was really surprising for me to see a girl of her age (about sixteen years or less), yet have God on her mind to the extent of wanting to share His Word with others, especially considering the amount of distractions the society poses in this day and age to take away young people’s minds from God.

So i immediately obliged letting her know that I was also a child of God to encourage her a bit and make her feel more comfortable to share whatever she had in mind with me.

So she started preaching, and while she did I listened very attentively to what she had to say. As she kept speaking, it came to a point that it became clear to me that she was sent by God, for some of the things she said she couldn’t have possibly known without the help of the Holy Spirit, since they had to do with my spiritual life walk with God, and that was the first time we had ever met.

After she was through and had prayed for me, I told her that I believe she was sent to me by the Holy Spirit because there were things she was saying about me that she wouldn’t have known except He had let her know. And she said yes, that she wanted to refuse but…

So she actually knew she was sent by the Holy Spirit, which was also surprising to me, because I thought that she was sent without knowing it, but she let me know that it was actually the Spirit of God that was leading her to show that she already had a walk with Him.

I understand that it wasn’t easy for her, hence her initial reluctance, but she showed she was willing to do what the Spirit had led her to do, by still going ahead regardless, hence the Spirit of God gave her the courage she needed to talk to a stranger, she was meeting for the first time, who was by far her senior in a public place.

I thanked her for yielding herself to the instruction of the Spirit, because it was timely and also encouraging to yet receive another endorsement from God via someone I had never met before.

But what was encouraged me the most was to see someone so young yet walking with God to the extent of being led of His Spirit, in a society where most teenagers were being led of the flesh and the things of the world. It inspired hope in me for the future.

I prayed that God kept her yielded to His Spirit, and also hoped that her example inspires other teenagers and show them that it’s still possible to be a teenager in this day and age, and still be led by the Spirit and not the things of the flesh.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...