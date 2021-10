What does having both parents or a single parent do in the life of a child while growing up?

Is it important for a child to be raised under the care, nurturing and supervision of both parents?

Do single baby mummies and daddies have issues with this in the long run?

Pls I need sincere answers. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...