Good evening everyone. I just left school yet I still feel so inadequate because of a lack of skill. I really wish to become a penetration tester, but I don’t even have an idea on how to go about it. I don’t have any background in programming so please I need the advice of everyone who can help, even with companies where I can learn it.

