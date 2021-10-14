What Can I Do To Collect My Last Month Salary

I resigned on September 30 2021 and my boss has delayed my salary for the past 13 days now. I have tried to call him but he didn’t pick my call.

I sent him messages on WhatsApp, he refused to respond despite reading it.

This is one of the reasons why I resigned…delays salary till on the 10th or 15th.

I have to call to remind him of my salary. It’s highly tiring.

I think I made a mistake of resigning before collecting my salary

Note this man is very rich…the company account balance is in hundreds of millions. So no one can tell me 70k salary is an issue for him.

I am currently battling with cankersores and I need money to take care of myself.

I am thinking of going back to the office and take one of the laptops and sell it.

This is very unfair.

Please I need your advice

