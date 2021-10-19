‘What Happened To A Newly Married Couple In My Car’

Good day Nairalanders, I don’t know how to place the subject of what transpire ystday but just read and share your thoughts.

I am a driver working with one of the e-hailing companies (BOLT). Ystday by 7pm I got a request from Bera estate by Chevron drive to one hotel close to Skymall at Sangotedo. When I got to the pick up zone it was a guy and his babe. They look so young so I didn’t know they were married at first.

Before picking them I was playing a Phil Collins track (You’ll be here in my heart).

.

When they boarded, the guy said I should change the song to something more upbeat which I did. When we got to Mega Chicken opposite Askamaya Hotel, there was a heavy traffic as usual that comes all the way from Ajah Bridge so we were moving slowly. Before we got to VGC traffic light, hubby’s phone rang and he picked it. After the normal hello he asked who’s on the line? And the caller answered it’s me Aisha cus I got to know when he said whose Aisha. It seems Aisha at the other end was telling him why are you pretending not to know my voice bcus I called with unknown number after you refused picking my lines. Hubby was adamant, pls I don’t know you and I am with my wife and he cut the call.

.

By this time I have reduced the volume of my radio, so wifey was asking him who’s that? He said he doesn’t know who she was. Wifey said are you sure and he said yes. Not long after the number called again and hubby picked and said pls leave me alone I don’t know you.

As Wifey wanted to collect the phone from him, hubby cut the call. Wifey was somehow angry but kept her cool. Not long after again same number called again, but before hubby could say anything Wifey collected the phone from him and picked the call. And then put it on speaker for both hubby and me to hear.

.

She then calmly said hello, I am the wife of the person you are trying to call how may I help you. Aisha too calmly said, pls don’t be offended give the phone to the owner he’s the one I want to speak to. With this, Wifey provoke and started shouting at her. Who the hell are you to tell me who you want to talk to? All this while hubby moved a bit to my side and was trying to explain to me: driver see me see wahala o, person say him no know you and you dey insist. Which kind problem be this. I didn’t say any word to whatever he was saying cus he has distracted me from hearing the main gist between his wife and Aisha.

And by this time Wifey has off the loudspeaker and was now listening to the other caller carefully and silently. After some minutes of careful listening she cuts the call and burst into tears. Hubby tried to get close to her and ask what’s wrong, she shouted don’t touch me. After some more sobbing, she voiced out: Andrew (not real name) why, Andrew why are you doing this to me? We are barely 2 months into our marriage and you have started cheating on me. Andrew retorted back, honey what are you saying? I don’t know her, don’t believe whatever she’s saying, that’s a home wrecker.

.

Wifey replied back while sobbing, you don’t know her but she knows your name and your best friend’s name you use to hang out with. And you guys even hang out with her and friends just last week, Andrew why, why?

Hubby started explaining that doesn’t know her, maybe it was one of the girls my friend use to carry along when we hang out. Wifey said she has heard enough and he should just let her be for the time being. With that Wifey place her head at the side glass of where she was sitting and continued sobbing slowly.

Hubby now confused and don’t know what next to do or say just sat bewildered, I was watching them both from my inner mirror. After about 5 min total silence and us approaching Ajah Bridge, hubby came close to my ears and told me to look for that Phil Collins song I played earlier when I came to pick them. I nodded and proceeded to look for the track on my Playlist and then click it.

.

As the song was playing, to my surprise hubby started singing along the song to Wifey in an Indian movie style hahahaha. What got me laughing inside myself more was when he sang the part in the song:

Don’t listen to them

Cus what do they know

We need each other

To have to hold. Hahahaha hahaha, guys honestly I almost burst out laughing here.

While the song was about to end, I have already set another track by Celine Dion and R. Kelly (I am your angel). Immediately Phil Collins ended I click that one. Once again hubby sang along and by this time Wifey has stopped sobbing. The next thing I saw was a tap in the head and when I looked back, hubby gave me a thumps up signal. Meaning my head dey there hahahaha. Another thing that amused me was that hubby knows those old school blues words for words, lyrics for lyrics. And me kukuma get them in quantum.

.

Before that one ended, I slot in Toni Braxton (Breathe Again). With this one, hubby yell softly wow! As I turned back to look at him, Wifey is already lying on his chest while hubby held her gently. This Toni Braxton was the one that kill it the most, when hubby sang the part: I will never breath again without you. Wifey now crying softly again while lying on his chest muttered some words: you know I love you, while do you want to break my? Hubby rubbed her face to her hair and said you know I won’t do such. After Toni Braxton I put some other numerous love songs that got them in the mood. As we were almost getting to their destination which is hotel, Hubby told me to give him my account details. I gave him and he said when he ordered the ride, the price was #2300-#2600 so he sent me 3k and said even with the hold up it won’t be more than that, but if it’s more than that then he will send me another money. Within seconds I got the 3k alert. We got to the hotel parking lots and I ended the trip and it reads #2500. I brought out #500 to give him and he said I should keep it, that he loves my ride and the songs I played for them, I just smiled and say thank you.

.

They came down and headed to the hotel lobby, I was just looking at them shaking my head and smiling when all of a sudden Wifey turned back and ran to where I was still parked telling hubby she forgot something. As she came, open the door and pretended to be looking for something she handed 1k note to me and told me thank you for everything, before I could say anything she just said bye and left. Me I started my car still smiling and I left, lolz what a way to end the day.

See as I take style turn relationship healer hahahaha…….

