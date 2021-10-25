What IPOB, Sunday Igboho Have Done To Southern Nigeria – Shiekh Gumi

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Popular Islamic Cleric, Shiekh Gumi has criticised the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho over what they have done to Southern Nigeria.

Gumi, a controversial figure, in a statement on Monday disclosed that IPOB was gradually destroying the South-East and Igboho has introduced confusion to the South-West.

He claims that both figures need to be engaged and encouraged to quit their agitations.

“NE is already and is still devastated by this madness for over 12 years. If we allow, terror, to set in into these raw naïve unexposed bandits, NW will be in ruins sooner than later. Already IPOB is destroying SE, and Igboho has set the ball of confusion rolling in SW. For those who want to destroy the NW, it’s a good recipe. Turn bandits into religious zealots. Tell me, what then remains of Nigeria?”

“I have started to get these raw bandits out of their misadventure but unfortunately, I have few helpers and a mountain of antagonists. The psychology in fighting natives is to induce a motive for their struggle if they don’t have one already, a motive that is manageable, and it is so managed. Unfortunately, reactions to threat in our nation are always slow and incoherent.”

“I hope another Igbo clergy goes into the IPOB militants likewise and talk sense into them, and another Pastor of Oduduwa land talks against the Igboho secessionist tribal movement by way of sensitising people to the values of a cohesive nationalism that will guaranty freedom, equality, and justice for all. Religious forces can permeate hardened hearts where secular forces cannot.”



