What Is The Difference?

You will wonder what exactly is the difference between our life and that of those who believe in charms, visiting witchdoctors and fortune tellers.

We fall sick just like they do.

We sometimes fail just like they do

We sometimes succeed just like they do

We will die just like they definitely will.

But then there is really a difference.

Whatever befalls us of good and misfortune we ascribe to destiny that can not happen except by Allāh’s leave. As for the believers in the occult, voodoo, blackmagic and supernatural powers, they ascribe every occurence to humans and Jinns (spirits) that are just as helpless as we are before Allāh. We don’t live in perpetual fear of our shadows. How wretched is the life of a person who is in constant fear of being harmed by humans and spirits.

Just a verse of the Qur’an is enough to alley any fear that drives you to seek help from these devilish sources (even if they wear the garb of a Muslim).

Allāh says:

“Say, “Never will we be struck except by what Allah has decreed for us; He is our protector.” And upon Allah let the believers rely.”

Q 9:51.

Read that again. NEVER will we be struck except by what Allāh has decreed for us! It is verses like this that gives the heart of a believer ‘Ithbaat’ (firm rootness) on earth. He is fearless and finds it disgusting to ascribe any event in his life to other than the decree of Allāh.

NEVER will we fall sick except by Allāh’s leave.

NEVER will we be harmed except by Allāh’s leave, and the person or thing that harms us is nothing but just a means (sabab) towards the attainment of what Allāh has decreed.

NEVER will we die except at the appointed time decreed by Allāh.

What then is left to be feared? Death?

“Say, “Indeed, the death from which you flee – indeed, it will meet you. Then you will be returned to the Knower of the unseen and the witnessed, and He will inform you about what you used to do.” Q 62:8.

So, save yourself from death, if you can.

فادرءو عن أنفسكم الموت إن كنتم صادقين!

A. Haroun

