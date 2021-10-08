What Is The Shortest Time You Have Been Employed?

Hey guys so how long have you spent at a job before calling it a quit or probably disengaged?

So this year I have been quite funny with jobs and whatnot

So the first job I did this year, I didn’t spend up to 2 months before leaving, the job was too stressful for me and I couldn’t cope.

The second I spent a month and half then I left because the pay wasn’t encouraging

The third one though sounded interesting, and I was like oh finally a management position. So after almost three months of processing my application and several documents submitted.. I was finally called to resume but I left after the first two days.

The job wasn’t for me, it looked good on the outside but something else on the inside, to me it was slavery.

So I have decided to leave anything that has to do with job alone.. I’m doing well for myself

So guys let’s have your views.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...