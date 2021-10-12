What Is Your Childish Trait?

Nkechi Bianze posted via her wall:

Do you have any CHILDISH trait?

I have a few.

This one, my husband hattes it. My Dad used to complain seriously about it too.

If I like a cloth/dress/trouser, any wear at all, I’d wear that clothe till everyone around me begins to beg me to stop wearing it and they will start begging me to wear something else.

It embarrasses my husband a little because he thinks it would seem like I have just that cloth. And me, I don’t care if people think that’s the only cloth I have. If I like it and I feel comfortable in it, that’s all that matters.

I have this easy dress that I bought in June. I’ve been wearing it. I can wear it Monday, wash it on Tuesday to be ready for me to wear again on Wednesday.�

The thing annoys my husband ehn I’m scared he might hide or burn the cloth because each time he sees me wearing it, his facial expression changes to “this clothe again?”.

There was this day I was wearing that dress for the third time in a week. My husband decided we weren’t going out together if I’m going to be wearing that same dress. I reluctantly changed it.�

I can wear the dress to Church, beach, party, ANYWHERE at all. The dress fits into any event. What prompted this post is that I’ve just finished having my bath and I’m with the dress right here on my bed ready to wear it again.☺ This Mbaise man might scream or tear it today. But I like it.

I think people should be allowed to wear and repeat any clothes they like. It doesn’t hurt anyone.�

My Dad had that trait too. But he had a way. If he buys blue of a shirt and he likes it, he would go buy three other colours of same shirt. That way, he is wearing same type of shirt he likes but different colours that makes him appear different. That’s what I’m learning to do now.

I gave a tailor some fabrics to sew for me. I liked the style. It was Ankara. I bought 3 other Ankara of different styles/patterns and colours and asked my tailor to sew exactly same style for me with the three Ankara fabrics. My tailor was shocked. But I warned her not to alter the style at all. �

My husband bought me two different dresses. He observed that I like them and he knows me that I’d start wearing them everyday. So, he went to but 2 of them again in different colours. At least, I won’t disgrace him too much.

If you are close to me and you see me everyday for 30/31 days of the month, you’d definitely find me repeating clothes. And, no, I have more than 50 dresses at every point in time. But out of all my clothes, I’d select only 4 or 5 that I like and repeat them till everyone around me starts begging me to stop.

Is there any other adult like me? Please don’t tell me I’m the only adult with this yeye habit.

I know many children have this habit that’s why I call it a CHILDISH trait.

What’s your CHILDISH trait?

