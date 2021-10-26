“What Is Your Obsession With Me Mr Short Fuse – Precious Chikwendu To FFK

Precious Chikwendu has complained that she is being persecuted and her rights violated because she’s asking to see her children IgbereTV reports.

The mother-or-four, who is involved in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode, poured out her mind in a post shared to Instagram, though she didn’t name her ex-husband.

She claimed that whenever she shares a post where she looks at peace, he sends the police to come and harrass her.

She added that he is using his influence to fight her, keeps summoning her in court and pushing baseless cases against her.

She also said that she is ashamed of our justice system because they are being “ordered around by someone who feels these institutions can be bought with a prize.”

In the open letter posted to Instagram and addressed “to whom it may concern”, Precious said she will not stop fighting until she’s given access to her kids.

She also referred to FFK as “Mr Short Fuse” in her post. FFK, himself, said he has a “Short fuse” after he was caught on video abusing a journalist who asked him a question during a press conference.

See her post below.

“Again to whom it may concern .

I really don’t like issues with institutions, but I’m so ashamed our justice system is no longer respected and our government would watch it’s institutions be ordered around by someone who feels these institutions can be bought with a prize. Last Friday the court ordered i serve everyone again on the newspapers , ( punch, sun and Thisday ) Mind you , everyone received service since June except the Fuse master who evaded service, so i had to go for substituted service.

it was done on yesterday’s papers and still this morning, my security calls to tell me that same people are at my gate. This isn’t stopping any soon right? . Ive done petitions to government bodies involved with checking the activities of this enforcement agencies but still, this has continued.

Well this woman won’t stop fighting either. My kids or we continue dancing naked till a sane person in this country realizes we all look mad in a naked dance off .

#shameonusall

#letjusticeprevail

#arrestmeallyouwantbutimusthavemykids

#therewasonceacountry

#follwdueprocess

#towhomitmayconcern”

