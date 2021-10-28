What Job Can One Do With A National Diploma (ND) Result?

As a National Diploma (ND) holder with upper credit (3.22) in chemical engineering, which i obtained since 2017, i’m still hustling like i never went to school at all..

There was no money to further my HND, as i even managed to finished my ND due to finacial difficulties..

Ever since i finished my ND, life as not been easy for me, i’ve been hustling together with people that don’t even have o level result. It now seems to me like i wasted all the money i spent for my ND days.

I’m currently living in the village, and i’m planning to travel to the city with my National Diploma (ND) certificate for greener pasture..

Can my ND result be useful for me?

What kind of job can i get as an ND holder in Chemical Engineering?

