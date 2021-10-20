What Lucrative Business Can Someone Go Into With N1.2 Million

Hello esteemed Nairalanders,

My younger sister just completed her NYSC. She was able to save up to N200,000.00 during her service year. She has the intension to go into business, but not certain of the kind of business to go into. She consulted me as her elder bother and told me about her intension. She had only N200,000 which will not be enough. I was impressed by her conduct and idea. I decided to help her with N1,000,000.00 (1m) in addition to the N200,000.00 making it total of 1.2m naira currently in her possession.

However, she does not know the exact business to start with the N1.2m. Hence, I decide to seek business ideas and suggestions here on Nairaland to help my sister startup a lucrative business with that little capital.

What kind of business can she start with the N1.2m?

Thanks!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...