What Should I Go For – Talent Or Survival

I’m currently running a an educational program (biology edu to be precise) in national open university while working as a teacher in a reputable school but I’ve been having issues with physics even right from secondary school then. Even when I did my semester exam I failed woefully in physics.

Now I intend to change to ECONOMICS as (that’s the only alternative on their courseware that satisfied my credentials) though when I checked through the career guide I discovered it falls right into what I’m good at as I love writing creatively and my love for politics is second to non.

My scare now is the long run as education provides more job opportunity due to my experience (4years) than economics.

Also I had won an award in a debate competition for the sch and also held a management position as head which in one way or the other boost my c.v but I feel not fulfilled as individual studying education while my love for writing and politics is high

Kindly advice me

