What Soldiers Did To A Nairalander In Calabar (Graphic Pictures)

I was strolling outside my street to go get a bag of water (5:32) when two military personnel approached me and my friend, (a girl) they wrong said I am part the people that use to come and destroy military property.

Before I knew it this men started beating me in front of my guest, they made me feel less a Man. I was beaten blue black my fellow nairalanders. As if that was not enough they told me to call my people and told them that I have been arrested by the Nigerian Army (all of that to make my poor mom scared so she will send money) To crown it up they made me transfer #10,000 from my bank account to one of the civilian boy working with them. ( My bank statement is a prove cause they made me delete my alerts)

While they were parading me on the street, nobody came close to ask what Happened, ( I understand they were also scared too) they picked another guy randomly accused him the same way they accused me. They collected #19,500 from to that same account.

Please Nairalanders I need your help so that this men will not go scott free. Below are pictures of me after I was released around 10:57pm

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...