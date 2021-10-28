What The Law Says About Man Who Sent ‘Good Morning Babe’ To A Married Woman

Remember that story here
Man Who Sent ‘Good Morning Babe’ To Married Woman On Whatsapp Arrested By Police
Here is what the quoted law he was charged with says
Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.
249. Idle and disorderly persons
The following persons‐
(a) every common prostitute‐
(i) behaving in a disorderly or indecent manner in any public place;
(ii) loitering and persistently importuning or soliciting persons for the purpose of
prostitution;
(b) every person wandering or placing himself in any public place to beg or gather alms, or
causing or procuring or encouraging any child or children so to do;
(c) every person playing at any game of chance for money or money’s worth in any public place; and
(d) every person who, in any public place, conducts himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace
shall be deemed idle and disorderly persons and may be arrested without warrant, and are guilty of a simple offence and liable to imprisonment for one month.”
COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
VS
SIKIRU OLUWASEUN JAMIU ‘M’ AGED 38 YEARS
That you Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu ‘m’ on the 19th day of September, 2021 at about 8.02 a.m along Fidipote Street, opposite IBEDC office, Ijebu Ode in the Ijebu Ode Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the Peace in the marriage between One Akintunde Adegbesan ‘m’ and Opeyeml Adegbesan ‘f’ by using the word “Good Morning Babe” on whatsapp No. 08059491562 and 08138868837 and thereby committed an Offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.