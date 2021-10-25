What We Will Do If Anyone Disrupts Anambra Polls – Babagana Monguno

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babagana Monguno has issued a stern warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and other who plan to disrupt the upcoming elections in Anambra state.

Monguno, during an inter-agency consultative committee on Election Security(ICCES) meeting organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday disclosed that security agencies will do everything within their power to ensure that the exercise goes smoothly.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has held a strong stance against participating in the upcoming elections threatening to order ‘sit-at-home’ on the day of the election. Furthermore, members of the group have been issuing threats to state indigenes not to participate in the exercise.

However, speaking at the meeting, Monguno said; “I want to reassure the general public that the security agencies are going to do everything within their power to ensure that the people of Anambra State undergo this exercise without any incident.”

“In the same vein, I want to offer a word of brotherly advice to our brothers and sisters in Anambra State who may want to use means, methods that are unorthodox and that are unusual to destabilise an already delicate situation, to please, think again.”

“We are all eager to achieve results in this election that will be acceptable to everybody. I don’t think it will be helpful for anyone to go out and ignite something that might cause pain for the good people of Anambra State, under whatever disguise. Please think again.”

“The law enforcement agencies, in as much as they have agreed to operate in accordance with the requirements of their profession, will not sit by idle.”

