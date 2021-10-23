When Did Old Age Stop Being A Blessing? – Patience Ozokwor

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G has questioned those who undergo surgery to look younger than their age, WonderTV Media reports.

The actress noted that being old or aging, should be seen as a blessing.

She stated that she is proud of her age as she considered it an enormous blessing.

She wrote:

“When did old age stop being a blessing?

People do all manner of stuff to cover up aging – good for them!

I own my age and experience with my full chest and count it an enormous blessing.

Comments like:

She now looks so old

She don old suddenly

Ahaa Mama what happened

Make me smile.

Aging is not unattractive or undesirable.

Life is fleeting. Enjoy the years you’ve been blessed with fully. I am not afraid to look/be old. I am not worried about being in any exclusive league or being validated by people’s opinion.

Respect the elderly”

