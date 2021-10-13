When Did Sexual Content Start In Kids’ Cartoons? – Williams Uchemba Asks

Actor Williams Uchemba have lambasted Disney after their announcement that the new Superman, Jon Kent will be bisexual.

DC Comics has announced that Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane is bisexual.

Jon Kent, currently known as “the Superman of Earth,” will go public with his sexuality in the November 9 issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” when he starts a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura, indicating the Kryptonian apple does not fall far from the tree.

Since when did sexual content started being cool in kids cartoons and comics?? KIDS HEAR WITH THEIR EYES PROTECT THEM.



