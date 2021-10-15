To be honest, I dislike insects a lot but the butterfly stands out for me.

From the visibly crafted patterns to the brightly coloured wings and the fluttering flights, the insect is a beauty to behold.

Growing up in the beautiful neighbourhood of Rayfield, Jos, I easily remember how me and my estate neighbours used to play with different species of the beloved insect on the beautiful green lawn.

However, from reasons ranging from deforestation to climate change and others, butterflies are fast becoming scarce and rare to find these days.

For a little scientific/biological background: There are more than 28,000 species of butterflies throughout the world.

These insects live and breed in diverse habitats such as the mangroves, salt marshes, lowland forested areas, wetlands, mountain zones, and in grasslands.

Butterflies tend to be habitat-specific meaning that some of the species will only be found in specific places such as only in the coastal areas or only in the mountain zones. The major role of butterflies in the ecosystem is that of pollination.

Butterflies are also called the wild indicators of an ecosystem. The reason for this is that they can provide a picture regarding the health of an ecosystem at any particular time.

Butterflies are naturally responsible for increasing the biodiversity of an ecosystem. An environment that appeals to and attracts butterflies would also be fertile for the growth of plants and serve as a suitable habitat for other animals.

Among the animals that are attracted to habitats belonging to butterflies are other invertebrates.

When was the last time you saw a butterfly?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...