‘When Your Wife Or Girlfriend Sleeps With Your Brother’

Although this did not happen to me, but it brought a very heated argument between i and my fiancée.

I saw a video on Instagram where a man caught his younger brother sleeping with his wife. He saw them but they did not see him, he pretended he did not see anything.

A few days later he told his wife that he wanted to surprise her with a gift and told his brother to help him out, he said he wanted it to be a surprise and so he tied up his wife’s eyes with a cloth and then also told his brother he had a surprise for him too, that one also had is eyes tied up.

He then took them both downstairs and gave them both empty cartons to hold. On one side of the carton he gave his wife he wrote “she cheated on me” and on the other side was the caption “with my brother”. She was very excited at the expected gift and was smiling throughout and giddy with anticipation, meanwhile oga was filming the whole drama.

On his Brother’s carton he wrote “my brother slept with my wife”, of course he was blindfolded and didn’t know what was written or the fact he was been exposed and humiliated to the world. Oga now gathered her jewelry, makeups and other stuffs and started putting into the cartoon. Madam was jumping up and down thinking of how many and heavy the gifts were. At the same time oga had carried all his wife’s property and thrown on the road while videoing the whole scenario play out. I leave you to imagine the shock and humiliation on there faces when the blindfold came off.

Now this brings me to my own scenario. Now I love my fiancée very much and as is customary of me, I send her funny videos I see online. We laugh about it and all. So I sent her the aforementioned video and she laughed and then got serious and asked that if I was the Husband what would have been my reaction, I told her that I won’t be violent, but that would be the end of the marriage. I would be done and I would never forgive her, but that after time must have passed, I would eventually forgive my brother. That is where issue escalated o. She said that would be very unfair of me, that they both deserve equal punishment, I told her that he is my family by virtue of blood and that can never change, though he betrayed me, but we remain family and I won’t want my parents go through the agony of seeing there children apart. But that my wife only became family by virtue of the trust we have towards each other and that once that is gone, nothing holds us together, besides I won’t be able to stay together in the same house again with her.

She just started ranting that it means I would choose my family over her and that I won’t treat her equally and that what am saying says a lot about me and she got really pissed at me. She took it really personally.

My question is, did I do anything wrong? Is my assertion a totally reprehensible one one devoid of logic? Or am I being unfair?

